Mississippi State Fair entertainment lineup announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fair 2017 will take place from October 4 through October 15.
There will be rides, games, food and entertainment acts scheduled.
Officials posted the entertainment lineup onto its Facebook page.
- Brothers Osborne Wed. – October 4, at 7:30 pm
- William Michael Morgan Thurs.- October 5, at 7:30 pm
- Temptations Mon. – October 9, at 7:30 pm
- The Oak Ridge Boys Tues. – October 10, at 7:30 pm
- Plain White T’s Wed. – October 11, at 7:30 pm
- Brian McKnight Thurs.- October 12, at 7:30 pm