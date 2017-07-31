Mississippi State Fair entertainment lineup announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fair 2017 will take place from October 4 through October 15.

There will be rides, games, food and entertainment acts scheduled.

Officials posted the entertainment lineup onto its Facebook page.

Brothers Osborne Wed. – October 4, at 7:30 pm

William Michael Morgan Thurs.- October 5, at 7:30 pm

Temptations Mon. – October 9, at 7:30 pm

The Oak Ridge Boys Tues. – October 10, at 7:30 pm

Plain White T’s Wed. – October 11, at 7:30 pm

Brian McKnight Thurs.- October 12, at 7:30 pm