MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County authorities need your help finding a couple of suspects.

The sheriff’s department is looking for these wanted suspects.

  • 45-year-old Phillip D. Turner is wanted for the sale of a controlled substance (hydrocodone)
  • 38-year-old Michael Magee, Jr. is wanted for the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • 38-year-old Harrell Blackmon is wanted for gratification of lust.
  • 28-year-old Gregory Puckett is wanted for building burglary.

