HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County authorities need your help finding a couple of suspects.
The sheriff’s department is looking for these wanted suspects.
- 45-year-old Phillip D. Turner is wanted for the sale of a controlled substance (hydrocodone)
- 38-year-old Michael Magee, Jr. is wanted for the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- 38-year-old Harrell Blackmon is wanted for gratification of lust.
- 28-year-old Gregory Puckett is wanted for building burglary.
MS Most Wanted
