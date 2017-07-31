President Trump responds to letter sent by Ridgeland boy

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A Facebook post about a Ridgeland boy who wrote a letter to President Donald Trump is getting a lot of attention.

Gov. Bryant shared a photo of Carter Griffin holding a letter from the White House. He said that Carter, who has spent his life in a wheelchair, sent President Trump a letter to tell him that he supported him.

The president responded to Carter’s letter and sent him one back:

Thank you for your kind note of support. I was so happy to receive it. I am so glad to see young people like you who want to make a difference. Your continued strength in the face of great adversity is an inspiration to me and exemplifies the resilience of your spirit. I encourage you to do your best in school, think big, and dream even bigger! You are the future of our country.

Gov. Bryant took the time out to meet Carter and his sister.