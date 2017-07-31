Ramp closure scheduled in Warren County on I-20

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the ramp from State Route 27 northbound to Interstate 20 eastbound would temporarily close Wednesday.

U.S. Highway 61 southbound traffic exiting onto Interstate 20 eastbound will encounter a shoulder closure.

Crews will perform maintenance due to erosion issues.The ramp will be closed on August 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Advanced warning signs will be in place. Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure.