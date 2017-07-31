Ramp closure scheduled in Warren County on I-20

By Published: Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the ramp from State Route 27 northbound to Interstate 20 eastbound would temporarily close Wednesday.

U.S. Highway 61 southbound traffic exiting onto Interstate 20 eastbound will encounter a shoulder closure.

Crews will perform maintenance due to erosion issues.The ramp will be closed on August 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Advanced warning signs will be in place. Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s