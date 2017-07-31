Rocky Springs Campground Trail closure

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A portion of the Rocky Springs Campground Spur Trail is closed.

Natchez Trace Parkway officials said recent high winds and rainfall along the Natchez Trace Parkway caused many trees to fall along the trails in the Rocky Springs area.

Officials closed the trail at mile marker 55 for safety concerns. The amphitheater in the campground is also closed.

“Visitors should be aware of their surroundings while hiking and be vigilant in looking for overhead limbs that may pose a hazard,” stated Chief of Resource Management Lisa McInnis.

Parkway officials are planning for crews to remove trail obstructions and make general trail repairs.