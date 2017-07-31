Sex offender from Nebraska is arrested in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A man convicted of attempting to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl in Nebraska has been arrested in Mississippi after avoiding supervision for several years.

The Sun Herald reports 32-year-old David Francisco Pena was arrested in Gulfport on Sunday. He was wanted on two warrants for a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Nebraska State Police said in a news release from 2008 that he met the girl on Myspace, picked her up in Texas and took her to his Nebraska home.

Sex offender registries show that Pena was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a Juvenile in 2009, sentenced to prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years. He was paroled in 2010 and fled supervision in 2014.

It’s unclear if Pena has a lawyer.