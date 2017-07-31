Temporary ramp closure on I-20 scheduled for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a ramp on I-20 Tuesday.

MDOT officials said the westbound on ramp from Terry Road and the right lane of Interstate 20 westbound between Terry Road and Ellis Avenue would be closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

We’re told that crews will be performing a routine bridge inspection.

Warning signs will be in place to remind drivers traveling in the area. MDOT is asking drivers to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure.

