UPDATE: Collapsed roof in McComb now 75 percent removed

MCCOMB, Miss (WJTV) — Eagle Construction, the company in charge of cleanup after the roof of Jubilee Performing Arts Center collapsed on July 24th, has reported that debris from the incident is now 75 percent removed.

McComb mayor Whitney Rawlings says that cleanup will be 100 percent completed by tomorrow afternoon.

Downtown McComb remains under restricted access, limited to only Public Safety Department of the City of McComb, the contractor, and its employees.

Once debris from the site is removed, demolition work will begin on the building’s East facing wall.

Further updates on the building’s status are anticipated to be released from the city on August 3rd and August 7th.