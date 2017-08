JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody in connection with an arson investigation.

Cleotha Sanders of the Jackson Fire Department said 19-year-old Jaquarius Johnson is charged with first-degree arson.

Firefighters went to a home on Adelle Street on July 25 after a house fire was reported.

Crews put out the flames and investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set. Johnson was later named as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested Monday.

No injuries were reported.