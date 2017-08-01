500 backpacks, school supplies donated to students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Junior League of Jackson is donating 500 backpacks to Jackson Public Schools students

They did it through the Backpack Buddies program.

All of the backpacks were filled with school supplies for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Tuesday morning they presented the backpacks at Clausell Elementary. Junior League of Jackson Backpack Buddies volunteers will also deliver backpacks to Raines Elementary, French Elementary, Pecan Park Elementary, and Lake Elementary schools.

