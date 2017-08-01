500 backpacks, school supplies donated to students

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Junior League of Jackson is donating 500 backpacks to Jackson Public Schools students

They did it through the Backpack Buddies program.

All of the backpacks were filled with school supplies for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

Tuesday morning they presented the backpacks at Clausell Elementary. Junior League of Jackson Backpack Buddies volunteers will also deliver backpacks to Raines Elementary, French Elementary, Pecan Park Elementary, and Lake Elementary schools.

Backpack Buddies

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s