Firefighter killed in car crash laid to rest

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — Hundreds gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to a firefighter who died from a crash last week.

Noah Payton’s funeral was held at First Baptist Church Florence Tuesday morning.

Noah worked for the Richland Fire Department as a firefighter. His brothers and sisters in uniform attended the funeral and packed the church.

Noah’s body is being escorted by more than 40 fire trucks and other law enforcement personnel to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Noah became a volunteer firefighter for the Star Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16. He served with them until he became a Richland Firefighter when he was 19 years old.

On July 27, he was driving down Highway 49 South when he rear-ended a garbage truck that had stopped to pick up trash. He was rushed to the hospital. Noah died the next day.

He will be buried at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Florence. Read his obituary here.

