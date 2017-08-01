Genes of speed

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The last name ‘Knight’ in this part of the Mississippi sports world means one thing, and that thing is speed.

The next in line to further that lineage of speedy royalty is Pearl High School senior Tylan.

“He does a little bit of everything,” said Pearl head coach John Perry. “You pull up his defensive stats, he’s got sacks, pass breakups, he’s got interception returns, fumble returns, he’s all over the football field. I’ve always called him the Swiss army knife of football, he can do anything.”

The biggest asset for this three-phases-of-the-game player is of course, his speed.

“With that last name in pearl, you have to run,” said Perry.

Tylan’s family includes his cousin, Bianca. Bianca has a lengthy list of accomplishments. Her biggest is a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics as a member of the 4×100 relay team.

Tylan says races when he was younger with Bianca and his other family members made it clear being slow wouldn’t cut it.

“I remember when I was little, getting out there in the yard racing my whole family, I was the last one. That’s when I really realized they really fast,” said Tylan.

Over time, Tylan became really fast. Perry says his senior Swiss army knife has a 40-yard dash time between 4.4 and 4.5 seconds.

“Speed is a big key but the most important part, I think, is the weight room,” said Tylan. “You can’t just come out here. You just can’t avoid weights and then expect to go out on a Friday night. People gonna toss you around like you a rag doll.”

Said Perry, “So we spend a good deal of time game-planning on Sundays, you know, trying to pick out the spots for him. Whether it’s inside run or outside run, screens or whatever. We try not to waste him a whole lot.”

And if they don’t, the Pirates very well may win a gold ball in December, and Knight will have a lasting legacy in his speedy bloodline.