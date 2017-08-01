JPS: Less than 200 teacher vacancies to fill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As the 2017-2018 school year is set to begin this month, the Jackson Public School District is trying to fill teacher vacancies.

JPS administrators tell WJTV that about 100 teacher applications are currently being processed to fill some of the empy positions. We’re told that the district has less that 200 vacancies to fill.

They are also offering incentives to help with recruitment.

Read the full statement below from JPS.

“The Jackson Public School District employs over 2000 teachers and have less than 200 vacancies currently being filled. Nearly 100 teacher applications are currently being processed. We are offering financial incentives up to $2500 for some teachers and also recruiting retired Math Teachers (7-12 grades only) to be paid at their daily rate at the time of their retirement salary.”

School starts August 8.