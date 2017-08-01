JSU hiring freeze to continue in fiscal year 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The hiring freeze that was implemented in the fiscal year 2017 at Jackson State University will continue in the fiscal year 2018.

University officials said on Tuesday that they know some departments were hoping to fill some vacant positions, but they said they want to take their time and assess the school’s current fiscal and enrollment state before expanding the staff.

JSU officials said that some of the staff would have to take on additional responsibilities.

A letter was sent out to university employees Tuesday from Dr. Debra Mays Jackson, the vice president and chief of staff of the school.