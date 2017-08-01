Man sentenced for allegedly downloading child pornography

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Neshoba County man is going to prison for one count of child exploitation.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 19-year-old Brian Lee Davis pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

A judge sentenced him to 40 years behind bars with 10 to serve; He suspended the rest of the time. The judge ordered Davis to pay50,000 fine and $500 for investigative costs to the Attorney General’s Office, in addition to $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

He must also register as a sex offender.

The AG’s office said Davis was arrested in February following an investigation of suspicious online activity.

“Our investigation uncovered that this defendant was in possession of numerous child sexual exploitation videos and images downloaded from the internet,” General Hood said. “Our office will continue to put offenders behind bars who participate in this predatory online activity. We appreciate Judge Collins for doing that in this case.”