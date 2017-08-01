Military vehicle demonstration in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg served as a test ground Tuesday morning for matting systems used by military vehicles.

These systems are designed to aid heavy vehicles in crossing difficult terrain.

The first vehicle used to test these systems was a wheeled heavy cargo truck.

The heaviest vehicle in today’s test was the iconic M1A1 Abrams tank, weighing roughly 150,000 pounds. The matting system helps distribute the weight evenly across the soil’s surface.

The US Army ERDC first began operations in Vicksburg in 1927 doing roughly $1 billion worth of research a year. This goes towards both civil and military projects.