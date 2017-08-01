Mississippi physician to be sentenced for prison bribery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge is scheduled to sentence a physician who pleaded guilty in May to bribing Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner.

Dr. Carl Reddix faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines when he’s sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors say they also want him to forfeit assets.

Evidence shows that, starting in 2012, Reddix paid then-Commissioner Christopher Epps to secure prison medical contracts. Payments started at $6,000 a month and rose when the state gave Reddix’s company more business. Reddix paid Epps at least $170,000 over time.

Reddix’s company, Health Assurance, also had contracts with county jails in Mississippi and Alabama. A Mississippi consultant pleaded guilty to passing Health Assurance bribes to a Harrison County official. An Alabama consultant pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about payments from Health Assurance.

