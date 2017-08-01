Nissan Canton workers to vote on whether to unionize

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Nissan workers are at odds with each other over whether or not to unionize.

Both sides of the vote are holding last minute meetings to pitch what they think is best for the plant.

This union fight dates back to at least 2014. Earlier this month, Canton workers filed for an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board. This Thursday and Friday, they’ll get to settle the issue by voting on whether or not to unionize.

Pro-union workers say since the vote was announced, they’ve been bombarded with anti-union messages inside the plant.

On Friday the National Labor Relations Board filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the automaker.

Workers are also nervous about the plant closing if the union vote wins.

A Nissan spokesperson tells us they can’t speculate on what will happen. The people against the vote say its too big of a risk.

Today, the United Auto Workers union (UAW) brought actor Danny Glover to speak to workers. They also skyped Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Both have been supporters of the UAW.

Of Nissan’s 45 international plants, the Canton plant and two plants in Tennessee are the only plants not unionized.

Here’s Nissan’s complete statement on the Canton plant’s union vote:

The UAW has again launched baseless allegations against Nissan Canton and threatened to file more. Allegations of intimidation made by the union are false. Nissan respects and values the Canton workforce, and our history reflects that we recognize the employees’ rights to decide for themselves whether or not to have third-party representation. Nissan employees have the right to know the company’s position regarding UAW representation in our plant, as well as important information about the UAW. The UAW has advocated employees only hear one side of the story – the Union’s side – and that’s wrong. The company has the right, and we believe the obligation, to provide employees with information as they prepare to make this important decision, and we will continue to do so. The latest UAW corruption scandal in Detroit and the history of strikes, layoffs, and plant closures at UAW-represented plants, along with the many false claims and promises made by the UAW during this campaign are among the many reasons we do not believe UAW representation is in the best interest of the employees of Nissan Canton.”

Workers also said in today’s meeting when this is all said and done, whether they unionize or not, there’s going to have to be some sort of reconciliation between them, because this battle has the plant deeply divided.