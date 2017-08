RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pool Tuesday night.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 6:49 p.m. about a child who had been pulled from a swimming pool by their mother.

We’re told it happened on Old Place Road, near Florence.

The child was taken to Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson.