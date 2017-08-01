Shootout at Jackson business leads to 1 arrest

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after a shootout happened at a Jackson gas station Monday night.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said Leroy Roby, Jr. was arrested. Officers are looking for more people in connection with this crime.

Jones said there was a verbal disturbance at the S & M Food Mart on North State Street around 7:40 p.m. We’re told that after the argument had happened, Roby came to the store with a handgun and allegedly fired shots. Two other men fired shots back at Roby, police said.

The business was shot into along with two vehicles.

We’re told no injuries were reported.

Roby was arrested for shooting into the city. Charges are expected to be upgraded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s