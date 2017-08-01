Shootout at Jackson business leads to 1 arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after a shootout happened at a Jackson gas station Monday night.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said Leroy Roby, Jr. was arrested. Officers are looking for more people in connection with this crime.

Jones said there was a verbal disturbance at the S & M Food Mart on North State Street around 7:40 p.m. We’re told that after the argument had happened, Roby came to the store with a handgun and allegedly fired shots. Two other men fired shots back at Roby, police said.

The business was shot into along with two vehicles.

We’re told no injuries were reported.

Roby was arrested for shooting into the city. Charges are expected to be upgraded.