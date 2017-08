JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant set a date for the special election for the vacant District 10 Senate seat.

The seat was recently vacated when former Sen. Bill Stone resigned. The election will be held on November 7.

The qualifying deadline is September 18.

Officials said if no candidate receives a majority of votes cast on November 7, a runoff will be held on Nov. 28. District 10 covers parts of Marshall and Tate counties.