Tickets available online for Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Online tickets are now available for the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship.

PGA TOUR event will be held at the Country Club of Jackson from October 23 through October 29.

“This year’s championship will once again offer Good Any Day tickets for $25, valid Thursday through Sunday,” said executive director Steve Jent. “Also, be sure to visit sandersonfarmschampionship.com to see the great weekly packages we are offering this year.”

This is the 50th anniversary of the event.

Parking and shuttle transportation for those who attend will be at Ridgeland’s Northpark Mall on County Line Road.Handicap parking will be located at Christ United Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

Proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Friends of Children’s Hospital.

Friends of Children is a nonprofit that supports Batson Children’s Hospital

For a complete listing of ticket packages or to order, visit the Sanderson Farms Championship website or call 601.898.4653.