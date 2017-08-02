BACK TO SCHOOL: Keeping students safe on the roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This month, students will be headed back to class for a new school year.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to help keep them safe on their commute to school.

MDOT said that the National Safe Routes to School Program reports that more children are hit by cars near schools than any other location.

“Be cautious in school zones and near school buses to keep Mississippi students safe,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “Remember how quickly an accident can occur in these areas and always stay alert.”

MDOT suggests the following back-to-school safety tips for drivers:

When Dropping Off:

Don’t park alongside another parked vehicle; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

Don’t load or unload children across the street from their school

If possible, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

Sharing the Road with Young Pedestrians:

Don’t block crosswalks when stopped at red lights or while waiting to make a turn. This often forces pedestrians to walk around the vehicle and enter the path of traffic

Always yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and intersections, especially when flashers are blinking in a school zone

Always stop for crossing guards and patrol officers

Don’t honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian

Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Sharing the Road with School Buses:

Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children

If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop paddle is extended, traffic must stop

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

Allow for a greater following distance behind a bus than if you were driving behind a car

Sharing the Road with Bicycles:

When passing a bicyclist, proceed slowly and leave 3 feet between your car and the cyclist

When turning left and a bicyclist is approaching in the opposite direction, wait for the rider to pass

Watch for bike riders turning in front of you without looking or signaling; children especially have a tendency to be unpredictable

Watch for bikes coming from driveways or behind parked cars

Check side mirrors before opening your door

New Teen Drivers:

Always make sure you and all passengers are wearing seat belts

Obey all speed limits

Don’t make assumptions about what other drivers, cyclists or pedestrians are going to do

Always watch for kids getting on and off school buses

Don’t drive distracted, that includes cell phone use, putting on make-up, eating, talking to passengers, etc.