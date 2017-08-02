JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks is hosting a Back to School Lot Party this weekend.

It will be held Saturday, August 5, at Glory Empowerment Center which is located at 3874 I-55 South Frontage Road.

The first 50 children will receive free school supplies and backpacks while having their name entered into a drawing for a brand-new bike. They will also be performances by Team Go Urban Ministry, Turning Points Puppets Ministry, and Divine Mime Ministry along with a motivational speech from Martez Hopkins.

The event will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.For more information or even to participate, please call Ashley Everett at 601-960-1089.