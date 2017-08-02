Breaking: Residents evacuated from apartment complex while firefighters extinguish a fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of people were evacuated from Delhaven Manor Apartments early Wednesday morning as Jackson Fire fighters worked to extinguish a fire.

It happened around 5:20 AM at the 3500 block of Albermarle road. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Several Jackson Police officers were also on scene.

We are working to get more information and will update this article as soon as details are released.