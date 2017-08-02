Dates set for Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 2nd Annual Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival is happening later this month in Clinton.

The festival is scheduled for August 25 and August 26 in Olde Towne Clinton.

Friday’s headlining act will be indie-alternative band Elliot Root. Tennessee’s spiritually minded, indie-rock band Colony House will close Saturday’s festivities.

There will be live music, food, art vendors, and a huge selection of craft beers all on the historic brick streets of Olde Towne Clinton.

The festival is a celebration of Mississippi creatives, featuring Mississippi musicians, Southern cuisine, Mississippi film company Blue Magnolia, and regional beers on tap.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25 with a songwriter showcase beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. Saturday, there will be mroe music to enjoy starting at 4 pk.m.

Attendees can also shop from Red Brick Roads vendors who will have booths lining the streets on Saturday. Plan to bring your lawn chair and a friend and enjoy a relaxed weekend on the brick streets. Coolers and outside food & beverages are not permitted. Tickets are: $5.00 Friday, $10.00 Saturday, or $10.00 for a 2-Day Pass. Children under 10 years old do not need a ticket.

For more information or to become an art vendor, call the Main Street Clinton office at 601-924-5472 or the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 601-924-5912. Visit the official festival website .com for more information and to purchase tickets.