JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The executive director of the John C. Stennis Center took time out Wednesday to discuss the senator’s career and his contributions to public service.

“To virtually everyone who knew him personally, John Stennis was a role model,” said Buffington. “Integrity, courage, commitment to duty, and hard work are among the principles that marked his life and career.”

Several gathered at the Winter Building to hear Buffington’s presentation on Stennis.