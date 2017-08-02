More testimonies heard in retrial of District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The more testimones are heard on the third day of the trial for the Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Four different witnesses took the stand, and multiple text conversations were revealed.

First to take the stand, Hinds County Courthouse Reporter Sarah Sims. Sims was questioned about selling transcripts from a trial to another case.

Next to take the stand was James Griffin, a video analyst who found the surveillance video shown during the had not been tampered with.

Text messages were revealed during the third witnesses testimony; those messages showed that Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride told Smith he believed the drugs found at the home of Christopher Butler were planted.

More conversations were revealed when the final witness of former assistant District Attorney Ivon Johnson took the stand.

Butler was convicted on drug charges last week. The state says Smith tried to get those charges dismissed.