CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A group of National Guard soldiers donated to a Canton shelter.

They hosted a food drive and donated to Our Daily Bread.

“I want to send a message that not only do we serve abroad but we’re here to serve our citizens in the communities we live in, and we understand that there are needs that we would like to meet and we try to make that happen,” said Sgt. First Class Tara Rivers.

Our Daily Bread feeds about 200 people per day, and they solely depend on donations.