Salvation Army in Jackson requesting donations

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) — The Salvation Army location in Jackson needs YOUR help stocking the shelves in their food pantry!

Their current stock of cans is now down to where it usually is during the holiday season.

They are requesting donations in the form of canned meats, fruit, juices, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc.

There are already plenty of green beans and corn available!

PLEASE make sure that donated items have an expiration date in the year 2018 or later. All expired items will be thrown away.

To make a donation, please call The Salvation Army at 601-982-4881, or visit their location at 110 Presto Lane.