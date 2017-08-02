Silver Alert issued for missing 99-year-old man

(WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing 99-year-old man.

MBI is looking for Walter Kelly Land of Eupora.

He was last seen Sunday, July 30 driving a white 1999 model Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck with no tag.

MBI said Sunday he was seen at First Baptist Church of Eupora located on West Fox Avenue in Eupora.

His family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 662-258-7701.