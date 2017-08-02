Suspect flees from Marion County checkpoint, allegedly hits deputy with vehicle

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A deputy was injured during an early morning pursuit in Marion County Wednesday; the suspect was also injured and taken into custody.

32-year-old Stephen Kitchens is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, providing false information to law enforcement, having no driver’s license, and for being in possession of paraphernalia.

Deputes said they were conducting a safety check point at the intersection of Highway 586 and Highway 587 in the Foxworth Community.

We’re told a vehicle pulled up and the driver did not have a valid license. The driver, Kitchens, fled the check point, according to deputies.

Marion County authorities said he stopped near Highway 98 West and Highway 35; deputies tried to place him under arrest, but he refused to step out of the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers said Kitchens was armed with a knife. We’re told they tased him to try to get him in custody. During the altercation, they said Kitchens tried to run again and ended up hitting a deputy with his vehicle and ran over his leg.

They said a deputy fired shots and the suspect was hit in the leg.

Marion County authorities said Kitchens allegedly took off again and went west in the eastbound lane of Highway 98 for several miles. They said he lost control near Firetower Cutoff and deputies arrested him.

The deputy was treated for his injury. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, they said.

Deputies said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation. Additional charges are possible.