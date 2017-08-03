1 in custody after Pearl Police pursuit

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning.

Pearl Polic said 24-year-old Josue Borja Ayala, of Okeechobee, Florida was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing and careless driving.

Officers said they tried to stop a red 2004 Pontiac Vibe this morning for careless driving on I-20 east near mile marker 52. We’re told the driver did not stop and lead officers on a chase through Brandon toward Pelahatchie.

Pearl officers said Brandon Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the pursuit.

Law enforcement officers were able to spike the tires on the car, but the suspect allegedly continued to flee.

Police said the car finally became disabled on I-20 east near the Pelahatchie exit and Ayala was taken into custody.