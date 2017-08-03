$3.6M grant used to purchase drug to help with overdoses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant hopes to get a drug that has helped saved people from opioid overdoses in the hands of first responders across the state.

The medication NARCAN, will be paid for through funding from a $3.6 million grant.

Gov. Bryant and other officials held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the grant for the drug.

Officials say one out of every ten people in Mississippi abuse prescription drugs.

He said victims of these overdoses suffer from a dangerous disease and should be treated with the same urgency as anyone involved in an accident. He says the number one goal is to save lives. The decision to distribute the medication comes less than 24 hours after a drug task force meeting.

Law enforcement is working with several different entities, including the Mississippi Department of Mental Health to make it happen.

There is also a plan to get the drug to police officers and sheriff’s departments in high-risk areas.