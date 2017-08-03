8-year-old pedestrian hit by truck in Jackson

Update 8/3/2017 6:00 p.m.: Police tell us the boy is in stable condition.

He has scrapes, bruises, and possibly a broken arm.

We’re told the driver of the truck was questioned and released.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are responding to the scene where an 8-year-old boy was hit by a truck

Jackson Police said it happened near Cooper Road and Beatrice Drive.

We’re told the child is being taken to the hospital.

Police said they boy was crossing the street when a truck traveling east on Cooper Road hit him. We’re told the 8-year-old is responsive and the driver has been detained.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information and will provide updates as we get them.

Preliminary shows truck traveling east on Cooper Rd. struck the child as he crossed the street. Driver detained, child is responsive. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 3, 2017

JPD investigating motor vehicle accident involving 8 yr old boy pedestrian, Cooper Rd./Beatrice Dr. Child is injured and being transported. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 3, 2017