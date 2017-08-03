BankPlus Presents Enchanted Evening is the signature fundraising event for Friends of Children’s Hospital. The evening features a Select Silent Auction, delicious food and great live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to wear white attire to the event.

This year’s Enchanted Evening will be held at The Railroad District in Downtown Jackson on August 26th from 7pm-10pm.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets or becoming a host, please follow the links below.

https://www.foch.org/events/enchanted-evening/gala-tickets/

https://www.foch.org/events/enchanted-evening/host-committee/