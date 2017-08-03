Classes back in session in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Classes are back in session in Canton.

The 2017-2018 school year started Thursday for Canton Public Schools. The district is now offering dual enrollment for 9th through 12th graders.

This means students will have the chance to take their core academic classes and skill-based courses like medical billing, Microsoft, and coding.

As for teachers, they participated in professional development during the summer that included conducting interventions for students who ma need some extra help.

