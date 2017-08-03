Couple accused of having sexual relationship with teenager

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – A couple who authorities say had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reports 40-year-old Cory William Skalla and his wife, 26-year-old Ariel Skalla, have been arrested. They were charged with several offenses, including two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said Wednesday that Gautier police were investigating related allegations and contacted them about possible illegal sexual activity in Ocean Springs.

Gautier police arrested Cory Skalla on a charge of sexual oriented materials Monday.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. It’s unclear if the couple has a lawyer.