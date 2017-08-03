Couple accused of having sexual relationship with teenager

The Associated Press Published:

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – A couple who authorities say had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reports 40-year-old Cory William Skalla and his wife, 26-year-old Ariel Skalla, have been arrested. They were charged with several offenses, including two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said Wednesday that Gautier police were investigating related allegations and contacted them about possible illegal sexual activity in Ocean Springs.

Gautier police arrested Cory Skalla on a charge of sexual oriented materials Monday.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. It’s unclear if the couple has a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s