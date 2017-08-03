Day 4 of the retrial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More testimonies are heard Thursday on day four of the retrial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride took the stand Thursday at the trial of his boss.

McBride was questioned about his involvement with the case of Christopher Butler.

District Attorney Smith is accused of trying to get Butler’s charges dismissed in two cases. One of them was resolved last week and Butler was sentenced to 30 years in prison for possession of more than one kilo of marijuana. The case hinged on surveillance video from Butler’s home, which the court said showed butler hid the drugs himself.

“We never talked about helping the defendant,” McBride said. “What we talked about were inconsistencies and the need to look at camera two to see who put it there. That’s what I talked to Mr. Smith about, and that’s what I recommended to Mr. Smith.”

McBride said at the time he couldn’t view all of the surveillance video. During his testimony he said since seeing more video, it’s apparent that Butler did hide the drugs in his home.

Wednesday, a video analyst testified that the video had not been tampered with.

Kate Steiner, an attorney for Hinds County Circuit Judge Jeff Weill, testifies about how Smith tried to have Butler’s case handled in court.

“Mr. Smith was requesting that a different judge preside over the Christopher Butler case,” she said.

She said Smith then tried to subpoena Judge Weill to testify in front of the Hinds County Grand Jury. When asked why Smith would want to do that. Steiner said she believed it was to intimidate Judge Weill.