JPS hiring school nurses

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is in need of school nurses.

They are accepting applications for registered nurses.

Below is a descprition of the job that is posted on JPS’ website:

  • Performs physical examinations on all students being evaluated or reevaluated for exceptional educational services
  • Schedules medical examinations within required time limit of evaluation process
  • Reviews all medical information concerning each individual and keeps a folder on each student
  • Becomes familiar with State Health Department’s required list of immunizations and ensures each child in exceptional education receives immunizations
  • Obtains copies of previous physical exam on Medicaid eligible students from the local health department
  • Observes classrooms and has frequent communication with staff on student’s health
  • Serves on local survey committee
  • Assists in the development of long-range plans for meeting the needs of children with disabilities
  • Serves as a resource person to all exceptional education teachers in areas of proper nutrition, first aid, and general health rules
  • Performs other related duties as requested or assigned

Get more information on JPS’ website.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s