JPS hiring school nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is in need of school nurses.
They are accepting applications for registered nurses.
Below is a descprition of the job that is posted on JPS’ website:
- Performs physical examinations on all students being evaluated or reevaluated for exceptional educational services
- Schedules medical examinations within required time limit of evaluation process
- Reviews all medical information concerning each individual and keeps a folder on each student
- Becomes familiar with State Health Department’s required list of immunizations and ensures each child in exceptional education receives immunizations
- Obtains copies of previous physical exam on Medicaid eligible students from the local health department
- Observes classrooms and has frequent communication with staff on student’s health
- Serves on local survey committee
- Assists in the development of long-range plans for meeting the needs of children with disabilities
- Serves as a resource person to all exceptional education teachers in areas of proper nutrition, first aid, and general health rules
- Performs other related duties as requested or assigned