JPS hiring school nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools is in need of school nurses.

They are accepting applications for registered nurses.

Below is a descprition of the job that is posted on JPS’ website:

Performs physical examinations on all students being evaluated or reevaluated for exceptional educational services

Schedules medical examinations within required time limit of evaluation process

Reviews all medical information concerning each individual and keeps a folder on each student

Becomes familiar with State Health Department’s required list of immunizations and ensures each child in exceptional education receives immunizations

Obtains copies of previous physical exam on Medicaid eligible students from the local health department

Observes classrooms and has frequent communication with staff on student’s health

Serves on local survey committee

Assists in the development of long-range plans for meeting the needs of children with disabilities

Serves as a resource person to all exceptional education teachers in areas of proper nutrition, first aid, and general health rules

Performs other related duties as requested or assigned

Get more information on JPS’ website.