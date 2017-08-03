UPDATE: Horse missing from MARL property returned

UPDATE: MARL tells WJTV that the horse that was missing has been returned.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Animal Rescue League is looking for one of its horses.

The organization posted on its Facebook page that a horse is missing from its property on Greenway Drive.

They posted a flier of the horse that they are looking for.

They are offering a $250 reward to anyone who returns the horse. No questions will be asked. For anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person who took the horse, you will be eligible for a $500 reward.

Anyone with information, call 601-969-1631 or 601-842-0915.