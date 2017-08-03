Mom sentenced to 30 years in child abuse case

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A mom accused of child abuse pleaded guilty in court Monday.

A judge sentenced Shalae Lewis to serve 30 years in prison.

Authorities said in September 2016, Lewis claimed the 23-month-old baby girl fell from a flight of stairs. The infant was flown to University of Mississippi Medical Center, and it was later reported the child had a hemorrhage on the brain, a cracked skull, broken ribs and burn marks on her legs.

She later confessed to harming the baby after further investigation by the Natchez Police Department.

The child’s aunt, Tira Davis was charged September 27 with contributing to the delinquency of neglect of child abuse. Authorities accuse Davis of being present when the alleged crimes happened but not reporting possible abuse to authorities.