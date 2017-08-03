Mom sentenced to 30 years in child abuse case

By Published:
Photo Credit: Natchez Police

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A mom accused of child abuse pleaded guilty in court Monday.

A judge sentenced Shalae Lewis to serve 30 years in prison.

Authorities said in September 2016, Lewis claimed the 23-month-old baby girl fell from a flight of stairs. The infant was flown to University of Mississippi Medical Center, and it was later reported the child had a hemorrhage on the brain, a cracked skull, broken ribs and burn marks on her legs.

She later confessed to harming the baby after further investigation by the Natchez Police Department.

The child’s aunt, Tira Davis was charged September 27 with contributing to the delinquency of neglect of child abuse. Authorities accuse Davis of being present when the alleged crimes happened but not reporting possible abuse to authorities.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s