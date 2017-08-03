Nissan workers in Mississippi begin voting on union

Related Coverage Nissan workers in Mississippi vote on whether to unionize

CANTON, Miss. (AP) – Voting has started in Mississippi among 3,700 employees who are deciding whether the United Auto Workers union should bargain for them with Nissan Motor Co.

Workers began casting ballots at 2 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 7 p.m. Friday, following intense lobbying by supporters and opponents that took on the trappings of a broader electoral campaign.

Supporters say the UAW could prevent arbitrary treatment of workers by managers at the Japanese-owned plant, as well as bargain for better working conditions and pay. Nissan managers say the union would hurt the plant’s competitiveness. Leading Mississippi politicians blame unions for Detroit carmakers’ struggles.

The union has never been able to fully organize a foreign-owned carmaker in the southern United States, and business and labor groups are watching the vote closely.

