NWR will rely heavily on senior RB Cameron Carroll

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cougars will have a new quarterback for the first time in three seasons.

Senior running back Cameron Carroll is expected to carry a lot of the offensive load this year.

Carroll rushed for 1,399 yards last year and 15 TD’s.

Head coach Toby Collums says who’s as productive as Carroll will be a lot of help for this offense.

“To have a guy in the backfield that knows the offense the way he does, it takes pressure off the quarterback,” Collums said. “We know we can turn and hand it to that guy. He’s a big enough kid, he’s a strong enough kid that can carry the load for us and have several carries throughout the game.”

Said Carroll: “It’s an honor to me to be able to carry the load knowing that my coaches can depend on me and I don’t want to let them down or my team. I just wanna be the player you look to in the fourth quarter to keep everybody up and keep everything going smooth.”