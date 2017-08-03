Speaks takes over at Provine

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marcellus Speaks is the new head coach at Provine. He replaces Otis Riddley as the head man of the Rams.

Speaks was previously the defensive coordinator for the Rams.

The new head coach says he took a lot from Riddley but has a little different mentality.

“I think he would agree that I’m a tad bit more aggressive,” Speaks said. “I guess that’s just being a defender. I’m a little bit more aggressive. but I’ve learned from him to be more finesse from time to time in the right moments and be a communicator.”

