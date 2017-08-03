Students work to beautify Terry High School’s campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Terry High are working to beautify the school’s campus.

THS athletes, parents, and staff volunteered by the dozens.

Two students approached their principal with an idea to spruce up their campus. THS athletes, parents, and staff volunteered by the dozens to help out.

School officials credit the teens for leading the efforts to clean-up the campus by pruning, mulching, cleaning flower beds, and much more.

Senior Zuri Dixon told WJTV that she and her classmate Jada Moore, they came up with the idea.

“We wanted to just give the school an updates look, we wanted to have the new incoming freshman be proud of their school, and we wanted to show the community that we are Terry strong,” Dixon said.