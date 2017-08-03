Students work to beautify Terry High School’s campus

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Students at Terry High are working to beautify the school’s campus.

THS athletes, parents, and staff volunteered by the dozens.

Two students approached their principal with an idea to spruce up their campus. THS athletes, parents, and staff volunteered by the dozens to help out.

School officials credit the teens for leading the efforts to clean-up the campus by pruning, mulching, cleaning flower beds, and much more.

Senior Zuri Dixon told WJTV that she and her classmate Jada Moore, they came up with the idea.

“We wanted to just give the school an updates look, we wanted to have the new incoming freshman be proud of their school, and we wanted to show the community that we are Terry strong,” Dixon said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s