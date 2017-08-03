Westin Jackson holds grand opening ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Westin Hotel is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Downtown Jackson.
The hotel held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and other city and state leaders attended the ceremony.
The 203 guestrooms and suite hotel also offers a wine bar & bistro, a resort-style spa, as well as a fitness studio and saltwater pool.
“Around the world, travelers are realigning their priorities to put their well-being first, which continues to fuel Westin’s growth in both established cities like Jackson, Mississippi and emerging destinations like Jordan,” said George Fleck, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Management, Westin Hotels & Resorts. “With the revival of downtown Jackson and new energy in the city, we are thrilled to introduce a unique wellness proposition for business and leisure travelers, as only Westin can – empowering guests to be their best selves while on the road.”
The hotel is conveniently located downtown on Congress Street near the Jackson Convention Complex.