District attorney’s office investigating voter fraud allegations in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison and Rankin County District Attorney’s Office is investigating voter fraud allegations in the City of Canton.

Assistant D.A. Bryan Buckley tells WJTV that this all started during the election when his office was bombarded with complaints from voters and candidates about possible voter fraud.

He said some of the complaints alleged that people voted who don’t live in the city limits; there were also complaints that alleged that some convicted felons voted. There were also reports of issues with absentee procedures.

Buckley says that they are looking into the races.

