JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A donation to Mississippi Blood Services could land you some cash.

The organization has a drawing and donors could enter to win $1,000.

The staff says that those who donate by August 5 at any Mississippi Blood Services location or at any of their blood drives will be registered for a chance to win.

To find a location near you, visit the organization’s website.

Time is running out to donate to be entered to win $1,000! ONLY 2 DAYS LEFT. Use the mobile app to find a location or drive near you NOW! pic.twitter.com/0oMtBuz474 — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) August 4, 2017

Still haven't donated for your chance to win $1,000 CASH? Donate through August 5th for your chance to win! pic.twitter.com/nw04VdPvbx — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) August 2, 2017