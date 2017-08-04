Judge decides to dismiss some claims in lawsuit filed by former JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) — A United States district judge has decided to dismiss part a lawsuit filed against the City of Jackson and the police department.

Former JPD officer Tina Bianchini filed a lawsuit in 2016 alleging that she was wrongfully forced to step down from her job.The complaint alleges that she was let go because of her race. She is white. In an amended complaint, she also alleged sexual harassment by one of the city’s top officers, Commander Tyree Jones.

Judge Daniel Jordan, III ordered Friday for the city’s motion to dismiss the complaint be granted. Chief Lee Vance’s motion to dismiss was denied as to the equal-protection claim but otherwise granted. The document also states that the plaintiff’s motion to amend the complaint was also denied.

Bianchini cited her race and her sex as the reasons she lost her job. The lawsuit said on March 26, 2015, Bianchini was arrested and charged with domestic violence. She claims that the other officer involved in the domestic dispute, Aaron Allen, was not arrested or charged. Allen is Black.

Bianchini was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. After she had been released from the hospital, she said she was arrested.

The plaintiff claimed she endured sexual harassment when Jones supervised her. The order says that Vance’s motion argued that even though she claimed Jones harassed her, the City of Jackson and the police chief shouldn’t be held liable for the alleged conduct.

The court found that Bianchini did not sufficiently plead the sexual harassment claim and it should be dismissed as well.